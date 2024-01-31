Research Analysts Set Expectations for Simmons First National Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.