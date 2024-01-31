Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $2.18 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Articles

