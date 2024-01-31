Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.28 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $707.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

