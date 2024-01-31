Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CATY opened at $43.03 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.