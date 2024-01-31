Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $425,413 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

