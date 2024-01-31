Northland Capmk Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NOK opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

