Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

