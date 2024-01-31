Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

