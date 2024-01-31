Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

