Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EMN opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

