LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $244.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.16.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $130,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

