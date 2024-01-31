Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $82.33 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

