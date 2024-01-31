FY2023 EPS Estimates for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ECARX in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ECARX’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of ECX stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ECARX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ECARX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

