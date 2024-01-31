AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

