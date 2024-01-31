Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 3.2 %

BPTH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.