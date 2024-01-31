Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

AVGR opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

