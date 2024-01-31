StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

