Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.9 %

MBRX opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

