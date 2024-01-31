SkyWest (SKYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.4 %

SkyWest stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -114.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

