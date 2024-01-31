TD Cowen Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Market Perform

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

