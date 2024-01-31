Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.