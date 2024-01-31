Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$85.67.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$78.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

