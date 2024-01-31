StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $199.95 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.