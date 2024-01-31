StockNews.com Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

