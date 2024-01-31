Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

