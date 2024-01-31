ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

