ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.