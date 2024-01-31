Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Vale has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

