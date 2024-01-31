Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of C$42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.