Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE SFE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.