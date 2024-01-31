Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

