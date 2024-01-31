Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.60 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

