Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.22. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

