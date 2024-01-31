Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.