FY2023 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 257,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 1,402,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

