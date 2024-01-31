Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $102.38 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

