Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOC. Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $12.36 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after buying an additional 452,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 407,885 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

