LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
