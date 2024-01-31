LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

