Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $261.42. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

