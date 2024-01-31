Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

