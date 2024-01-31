StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

