VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of VBIV opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
