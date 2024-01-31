Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
