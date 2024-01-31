MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $274.33 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.