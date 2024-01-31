Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 1,114,032 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.