FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Decreased by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 9.31. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 581,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $159,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

