Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total value of C$352,002.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Also, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total transaction of C$352,002.00. Insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $6,728,388 in the last ninety days.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

