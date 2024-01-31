Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.81.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$34.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.71. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

