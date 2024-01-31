FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.36). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,504 shares of company stock worth $10,188,239. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.