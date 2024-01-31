Joshua E. T. A. Egan Purchases 15,000 Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,302.06).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

MRK opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.91.

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.56) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

