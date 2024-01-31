Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at $6.75-$7.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.75-7.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

