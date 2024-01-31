Ball (BALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BALL opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ball by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $3,797,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

